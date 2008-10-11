Katie Price gets back in the saddle to wow public at horse show



With diamantes in her lapels, a glittering top hat on her head and husband Peter Andre's 1996 hit Mysterious Girl playing over the speakers, Katie Price made a dazzling entrance into the ring to perform at the Horse Of The Year Show on Friday.



To claps and cheers from the crowd, the multi-talented model – who was promoting her KP Equestrian clothing range at the annual event – impressed as she completed a dressage routine on her horse, Jordan's Glamour Girl, at Birmingham's NEC stadium.



And the Brighton-born star, who was turned away from the Cartier Polo Event in July, made such an impact that she has been invited to return for the show finale on Sunday.



"I had such a lovely time," Katie said after her demonstration. "I think I'm bringing glamour to it and I've only been doing it three months. I really enjoyed doing it."



Never one to shy away from a challenge, 30-year-old Katie, who has been riding horses since she was seven, added that she is seriously hoping to take part in the 2012 Olympics Games. "Never underestimate Pricey," she said.