Fergie in Vegas as Andre Agassi serves up kids benefit night



As a long-time supporter of children's charities, Sarah Ferguson has established her own foundations to help draw attention to worthwhile causes. But this week the flame-haired Duchess of York was in Las Vegas to lend her support to someone else's charitable efforts for young people - tennis star Andre Agassi's.



Elegant in a low-cut black gown, the 48-year-old attended the sport stars's Grand Slam For Children concert, joining the likes of musician Sheryl Crow and engaged British star Natasha Bedingfield.



Newlyweds Nick Cannon and songstress Mariah Carey, who was showing off a delicate diamante butterfly on her back, were also in town for the good-cause bash, which saw a host of musicians taking to the stage to entertain the star-studded audience.



British rocker Rod Stewart teamed up with My Favourite Mistake singer Sheryl to perform, while top US band The Killers were also on the bill.



"I am thrilled to have so many amazing performers donate their talents to help us help children," said 38-year-old Andre, who was accompanied to the special event by his wife, fellow tennis star Steffi Graf.