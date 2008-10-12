Happy couple Jennifer and Ross brought star power to the event, which raises money for the St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Natasha Henstridge, who will be back on big screens next year when she stars in Let The Game Begin, looked every bit the model at the event
Photo: © Getty Images
12 OCTOBER 2008
Hand in hand, Hollywood beauty Jennifer Love Hewitt and her Scottish actor fiancé Ross McCall made their way down the catwalk together this week, joining a host of famous faces helping raise money for charity.
Canadian beauty Natasha Henstridge and her Eli Stone co-star Jonny Lee Miller were also at the special event and both made the most of their moments on the runway.
The star of Species, who is the long-term love of singer Darius Danesh, playfully showcased her striking one-shouldered lacy dress, while London-born Jonny put in some extra effort when it came to showing off his outfit.
Also strutting their stuff to help raise funds for a children's hospital at the 4th Annual Runway For Life event, were talented siblings Haylie and Hilary Duff, rising Disney star Selena Gomez and fashion model-turned-TV star Cybill Shepherd.