Fun at the game for Kelly as she embraces her rugby beau's sport



As top rugby club London Wasps ran out onto the pitch to take on French team Castres Olympique on Sunday, there was one special supporter in the crowd - beautiful TV presenter Kelly Brook.



Despite her casual dress, Kelly looked glamorous as she got into the spirit of things and cheered on new boyfriend Danny Cipriani at his team's home ground in High Wycombe. And the 28-year-old brunette's support obviously did the trick, as the English team stormed to victory.



After splitting this summer from actor fiancé Billy Zane, with whom she had a high-profile, five-year relationship, Kelly is obviously keen to enjoy herself and keep things light for now. Speaking about her new priorities in looking for a man Kelly joked: "As long as they're cute I'm there," she said. "And the less they have to say for themselves the better."



"I am that age when I just don’t want anything challenging," she quipped.