The This Morning presenter was looking fabulous and brimming with confidence at the London ceremony
She was joined by other well-known faces from the media such as Fiona Bruce and Mary Nightingale
14 OCTOBER 2008
Keeping up with four lively kids was the reason Fern Britton gave for wanting to lose weight. The TV presenter experienced an added perk, though, when she poured her shapely new figure into a clingy shift dress with a nipped-in waist for an awards ceremony on Monday - and wowed the high-profile audience.
The host of This Morning looked fabulous at the Women Of The Year awards, having lost five stone in the last two years. "It's nice to inhabit a slightly different shape. Everything I have does seem to fit better," said the 51-year-old.
Fern presented the award for outstanding achievement to Nina Barough, founder of cancer charity Walk The Walk which has raised more than £43 million.
"Nina's spirit and determination have shown how one very normal woman can do so much," she told guests, including fellow media personalities Lorraine Kelly, Esther Rantzen, Mary Nightingale and Fiona Bruce.