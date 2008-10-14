Despite losing her WTA number one ranking because of her injury, Serena looked carefree as she spent a day on the beach
Photo: © Rex
The tennis ace was enjoying some rare time off from her sport on the Miami shoreline
Photo: © Rex
14 OCTOBER 2008
Tennis ace Serena Williams took the opportunity to make the most of some time off this week as she hit the beach with some girl friends in sunny Miami, where she shares a Palm Beach home with sister Venus.
Revealing her toned athletic figure in a white bikini, the Wimbledon champion has been enjoying a well-deserved break after being forced to pull out of the Kremlin Cup tournament - which takes place in Moscow between October 17 and 25 - with a knee injury.
And while Serena is best known for her on-court abilities, she showed she's no slouch when it comes to watersports either, taking to a surfboard on a Hawaii holiday with rapper love Common.