Celebrities

Despite losing her WTA number one ranking because of her injury, Serena looked carefree as she spent a day on the beach
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

The tennis ace was enjoying some rare time off from her sport on the Miami shoreline
Photo: © Rex

Tennis star Serena soaks up the sun in Miami with her gal pals

14 OCTOBER 2008
Tennis ace Serena Williams took the opportunity to make the most of some time off this week as she hit the beach with some girl friends in sunny Miami, where she shares a Palm Beach home with sister Venus.

Revealing her toned athletic figure in a white bikini, the Wimbledon champion has been enjoying a well-deserved break after being forced to pull out of the Kremlin Cup tournament - which takes place in Moscow between October 17 and 25 - with a knee injury.

And while Serena is best known for her on-court abilities, she showed she's no slouch when it comes to watersports either, taking to a surfboard on a Hawaii holiday with rapper love Common.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

blog


vote


Quiz

Peaches Geldof
See how much you know about Bob Geldof's socialite daughter

Profile

Heather Mills
The inside story on the former model and anti-landmine campaigner who captured the heart of a Beatle and became a high profile exponent of vegan eating

Latest News

 