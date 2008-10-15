Ricky in high spirits at the launch of big screen comedy 'Ghost Town'



The madcap sense of humour which helped Ricky Gervais pick up an incredible seven BAFTAs was evident as he presented his new big screen project Ghost Town in London this week.



After sharing an impromtu waltz with his Extras co-star Lionel Blair on the red carpet, the British star unleashed his wry wit on reporters at the event. When asked if he was worried about what people would think of his first starring film role, Ricky quipped: "I'm not nervous. I don't care, I've already been paid. I spent it all on cheese. My favourite is mature cheddar."



In the flick Ricky plays a dentist whose life is turned upside down after a near death experience leaves him able to communicate with ghosts. Much to his dismay they all pester him for help to sort out issues in the land of the living, though.



Famous faces turning up for a sneak peek at the Reading-born star's new comedy included TV presenters Alan Carr and Jonathan Ross