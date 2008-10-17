Britain's best-loved comedy duo are offering fans the opportunity "to see us nearly die… of exhaustion onstage", one last time in the West End
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to for gallery
The comediennes were supported by their husbands Lenny and Ade at the London opening of French & Saunders - Still Alive, their final adieu after 30 years of partnership
Photo: © Getty Images
17 OCTOBER 2008
A who's who of the comedy world turned out to see the curtain go down on 30 years of partnership as Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders began a farewell run on the West End stage.
After touring Britain with their "greatest skits" show, French & Saunders - Still Alive, the pair had famous fans - including Eddie Izzard, Catherine Tate and Jane Horrocks - in stitches at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Also in the audience was funnyman Lenny Henry - who's been married to the Vicar Of Dibley actress for 24 years - and Jennifer's comedian husband Ade Edmondon. And the guys were still chuckling at the after-show party.
Their wives are shutting up shop because "taking the piss out of people is a young person's game", deadpans Jennifer.
"We are elderly. We're 100! We're both 50," her partner agrees. "This is the last chance to see us nearly die… of exhaustion onstage."
Followers of the duo have until November 8 to catch them in action.