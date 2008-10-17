An elaborate and colourful salute to Britain’s triumphant Olympians



Nothing brightened the summer like watching Britain take gold after gold at the Beijing Olympics, and this week a grateful nation thanked the victorious squad with a parade through the capital's streets.



Some 100,000 fans lined the route, waving Union flags and calling out as Coldstream Guards accompanied floats bearing the athletes - including sprinter Christina Ohuruogu and swimmer Rebecca Adlington - from the City to a tickertape welcome at Trafalgar Square.



Proudly wearing the three gold medals he won for cycling, Chris Hoy marvelled: "It was amazing. There were people hanging out of the windows cheering us."



Diving prodigy Tom Daley was also revelling in the excitement after being given the day off school to attend. The 14-year-old said he'd missed maths and Spanish "but it was worth it" because of the girls screaming his name along the way.



The heroes were later further feted at a champagne reception held in their honour by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.