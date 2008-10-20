Fashionista Posh channels the leather look as she leaves for LA



When Victoria Beckham was in London in March earlier this year, she wowed fellow shoppers in a pair of tight leather leggings. And the trendsetting mum of three channelled a similar look on Sunday as she arrived at Heathrow airport to catch a flight home to Los Angeles.



Joined by her footballer husband David, who chose a casual hoodie and jeans for the long 11-hour journey, ever-fashionable Posh teamed her eye-catching trousers with an off-shoulder maroon top, black stilettos and a trilby hat.



There was a chance for fans of the iconic couple to get their hands on a piece of special Beckham memorabilia this week, when David's old top-of-the-range Bentley was put on the market by its latest owner. For the £99,000 asking price, fans can get their hands on the car the former England captain drove to Buckingham Palace when he picked up his OBE in 2003.



The silver-hued motor – which fell out of use when the high-profile family moved to America in July 2007 - still has a range of features installed by its famous owners. Among the £70,000 of extras include a diamond-studded steering wheel, a fridge, televisions and Victoria's name embroidered into the upholstery.