David's casual outfit was a stark contrast to his trend-setting wife's posher ensemble as the pair arrived at Heathrow to catch a flight back to the US
The couple's old top-of-the-range Bentley was put back on the market this week by its latest owner. Becks drove the luxury motor to Buckingham Palace to pick up his OBE in 2003 but decided to sell it after his family moved to LA
20 OCTOBER 2008
When Victoria Beckham was in London in March earlier this year, she wowed fellow shoppers in a pair of tight leather leggings. And the trendsetting mum of three channelled a similar look on Sunday as she arrived at Heathrow airport to catch a flight home to Los Angeles.
Joined by her footballer husband David, who chose a casual hoodie and jeans for the long 11-hour journey, ever-fashionable Posh teamed her eye-catching trousers with an off-shoulder maroon top, black stilettos and a trilby hat.
There was a chance for fans of the iconic couple to get their hands on a piece of special Beckham memorabilia this week, when David's old top-of-the-range Bentley was put on the market by its latest owner. For the £99,000 asking price, fans can get their hands on the car the former England captain drove to Buckingham Palace when he picked up his OBE in 2003.
The silver-hued motor – which fell out of use when the high-profile family moved to America in July 2007 - still has a range of features installed by its famous owners. Among the £70,000 of extras include a diamond-studded steering wheel, a fridge, televisions and Victoria's name embroidered into the upholstery.