"I've been waiting for this day for 11 years so am not nervous in the slightest. It will be the best day of my life," said Tom before his wedding to long-term love Clare Harding, which was postponed so he could film Saturday's edition of Strictly Come Dancing

The Holby actor is so determined to win the competition that his dance partner will join the bride and groom on their mini-honeymoon for practice sessions

