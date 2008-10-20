"I've been waiting for this day for 11 years so am not nervous in the slightest. It will be the best day of my life," said Tom before his wedding to long-term love Clare Harding, which was postponed so he could film Saturday's edition of Strictly Come Dancing
The Holby actor is so determined to win the competition that his dance partner will join the bride and groom on their mini-honeymoon for practice sessions
Holby City hunk Tom Chambers wed his childhood sweetheart hours after fighting off his Strictly Come Dancing challengers to foxtrot on in the competition.
The twinkle-toed actor and his long-term girlfriend Clare Harding had postponed their big day - which had been due to take place on Friday - so the actor could film Saturday night's edition of the competition.
He'd spent hours polishing his dance steps – and couldn't resist showing off his moves after the ceremony much to the amusement of his bride.
And the impromptu routine didn't put an end to dancing dominating their celebrations. The new Mrs Chambers set off for a three-day mini-honeymoon in a luxury Leicestershire hotel, knowing that Tom's professional partner on the show, Camilla Dallerup would be joining them to rehearse for next week's stage.
As the unlikely trio set off for the break, the BBC has denied reports that 80-year-old host Bruce Forsyth plans to quit at the end of this series. "We adore him and love having him an integral part of the show," said a spokesman.
One person who is out is Rising Damp actor Don Warrington after becoming the fifth celebrity to be voted off the contest on Sunday.