The reality TV star was moved to help when he read 96-year-old Millvina Dean was to sell mementos from the disaster to raise money to fund her stay in a private home in Hampshire
David and musician Matt Willis - pals since appearing in I'm A Celebrity… in 2006 - meet staff after presenting a cheque for £3,000 to Millvina
21 OCTOBER 2008
When David Gest read the last survivor of the Titanic was to sell mementos of the disaster to help pay her nursing home fees, the reality TV star felt compelled to help. So David, accompanied by his I'm A Celebrity… pal Matt Willis, dropped in on the pensioner bearing a cheque for £3,000.
"She's a sweetheart," said David, after meeting 96-year-old Millvina Dean. "Why should she have to worry about… paying her rent?"
Despite David's donation, Millvina – who was two months old when the Titanic sank on her maiden voyage in April 1912 – went ahead with the auction. The sale of items including rare prints of the tragic ship, compensation letters and a suitcase of clothes given to Millvina's destitute family when they arrived in New York, fetched over £30,000 – more than ten times the expected amount.