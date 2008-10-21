The reality TV star was moved to help when he read 96-year-old Millvina Dean was to sell mementos from the disaster to raise money to fund her stay in a private home in Hampshire

David and musician Matt Willis - pals since appearing in I'm A Celebrity… in 2006 - meet staff after presenting a cheque for £3,000 to Millvina

