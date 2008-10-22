Chris helps Billie and Laurence celebrate son Winston's arrival



One of the first visitors to congratulate Billie Piper and husband Laurence Fox on the birth of their baby son Winston James was her former husband Chris Evans.



The former Dr Who star had an emergency caesarean at 1am Tuesday morning following 24 hours of labour. Overjoyed Laurence told reporters outside London's exclusive Portland Hospital that mother and baby were doing well.



"He is beautiful. He is sweet," said the actor, who wore a rosette saying 'Fabby Daddy' on the left side of his chest. "Billie's happy. Of course she is. She's a mum. I am tired but not as tired as her – I am a proud father."



The thrilled dad left his wife's side just briefly to wet the baby's head with friends at a nearby pub and pick up a bottle of champagne at the local Tesco.



Other presents for the new family came from Billie's ex Chris and his pregnant wife, Natasha Shishmanian, 28, who arrived in their Ferrari. He dropped off a toy tractor saying: "I've not been informed if I am a godparent, but here's hoping."



The radio DJ revealed more details in a blog entitled 'Winston James Fox, welcome to Planet Earth'. "At the time of writing this, the little fella is not even 15 hours old. He is cute as you like and didn't cry once for the few minutes I was there which was just a few moments ago," he wrote.