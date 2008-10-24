Barely a week after his impending divorce from Madonna was announced, Guy found something to smile about in the company of his A-list pals Robert and Jude. The trio were attending a private view by renowned contemporary artist Sam Taylor-Wood
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The Hollywood actors star in Guy's new film Sherlock Holmes
Photo: © Getty Images
24 OCTOBER 2008
Guy Ritchie put a brave face on his domestic troubles, enjoying a night out with friends Jude Law and Robert Downey Jr on Thursday. It's the first time the film maker has been seen out on the town since the announcement of his split from Madonna.
After a day's work filming on Guy's latest flick Sherlock Holmes, in which Robert and Jude star, the trio headed for artist Sam Taylor-Wood's exhibition at the White Cube gallery in London.
Though the 40-year-old discreetly refused to comment on the divorce proceedings, he was smiling and looked relaxed in the company of his buddies and other A-list guests such as Benicio del Toro, Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig.
The Londoner and his estranged wife are reportedly still working out arrangements for the care of their children, 12-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, eight, and three-year-old David, who was adopted from Malawi.