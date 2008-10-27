Jane and Melanie enjoy a girls' night out with daughters



It was a case of like mother, like daughter at a charity ball in California on Saturday, as Jane Seymour and Melanie Griffith were joined on the red carpet by their beautiful girls.



Dressed in a lilac gown, her auburn hair flowing around her shoulders, Jane's 27-year-old daughter Katherine Flynn showed she has certainly inherited her mum' striking looks as she joined the 57-year-old Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman star at the Carousel Of Hope ball, held to raise money for a children's diabetes centre.



Also enjoying a girl's night out with her mum was 19-year-old Dakota Johnson, daughter of Miami Vice actor Don, who seems to have sprung up, and is looking very grown-up these days.



The Beverly Hills fundraiser also drew a number of famous couples. Oscar-winner Denzel Washington was there with his wife Paulette, who later took to the stage to help provide the evening's entertainment with a song or two. Both she and her hunky husband were honoured for their contribution to diabetes charities.



Also attending with her man was the ever-glamorous Joan Collins, fabulous in an elaborate bronze gown as she arrived on the arm of her attentive husband Percy Gibson. New parents Nicole Ritchie and partner Joel Madden has taken time off from kiddy duties with daughter Harlow, too, to take part in the event which included a live auction.



Yet more glamour factor was added by former Spice Girl Mel B, who came along with her husband Stephen Belafonte, while Kelsey Grammer was with his wife Camille, who watched as the Frasier star bid nearly £95,000 to secure a custom-made Mercedes convertible.