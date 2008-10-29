Julia's just once of several celebs wearing her hair in the longer, loose-curl style which seems to be famous blondes' look of choice at the moment
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Elle is another fan of the carefully tousled blonde 'do
Photo: © Getty Images
29 OCTOBER 2008
While famous brunettes like Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes have been getting their hair cropped in recent months, their blonde counterparts are moving in the opposite direction, growing their hair into a cascade of golden curls.
There seems to be a definite trend sweeping through the ranks of fair-haired celebrities, with Julia Roberts and Elle Macpherson just the latest in a handful of celebs spotted with similar 'dos. The look features a central parting with the top of the hair left naturally straight before developing into relaxed curls.
New mum Nicole Richie is another famous face adopting the look. Crooner Lionel's daughter debuted a new, lighter blonde and tousled effect which perfectly complemented her gold dress as she stepped out to a charity ball recently.
Aussie songstress Delta Goodrem was also working the style at a gala earlier this month.