End of the road for Kerry and her representative Max Clifford



Troubled Kerry Katona has parted ways with her publicist Max Clifford, ending their five-year-long working relationship. The PR mogul says Kerry asked him to step down from representing her, and he sadly agreed to do so.



"I thought that was the best thing at the moment," he says. "Everybody knows I’m very fond of her, but I’ve not been able to do what I would like with her. I gave her away in Italy and have almost been a surrogate dad to her… I just wish her health and happiness."



Kerry is believed to be upset by concerns Mr Clifford aired over her issues with alcohol and her husband Mark Croft. He spoke out after the 28-year-old former Atomic Kitten appeared disorientated and slurred her words during an appearance on a breakfast-time chat show.