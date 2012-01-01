Kirstie enjoys autumn outing to Notting Hill shops with baby son



Mum-of-two Kirstie Allsopp is making the most of 'mum' time with her second baby before she starts shooting a new series of property show Location, Location, Location in February. The TV star, who has taken six months off, was spotted pushing her two-month-old son in his pram on a recent shopping trip in Notting Hill.



Property show presenter Kirstie - who has an elder boy, two-year-old Bay Atlas, with her partner Ben Anderson, and is step-mother to Ben's two children Hal and Orion - made sure the latest addition to her family was wrapped up against the chilly London weather.



The new arrival, whose name is not yet known, was kept snug in a warm stripy blue hat and a woolly blue jumper for the autumn outing with his 37-year-old mum.



Kirstie recently admitted she and Ben have struggled to come up with names for their second son. "We've toyed with all sorts of names," she revealed. "But we have probably sought too many opinions - my mum, my dad and the boys would probably like it to be something out of Dr Who!"