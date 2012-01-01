Russell quits while Jonathan apologises for answerphone prank



Following a turbulent couple of days during which he was suspended from his BBC radio programme and found himself the centre of a huge media backlash, flamboyant comic Russell Brand has resigned from his radio show and offered an apology to those he has offended.



The MTV Awards host said he took "full responsibility" for the trouble caused after a segment was broadcast on his show in which he and Jonathan Ross left inappropriate messages on the answerphone of Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs. More than 27,000 members of the public filed complaints after the story appeared in the press and the Justice Secretary and the Archbishop of Canterbury have both commented on the incident.



"I only do that radio show to make people laugh and make people happy. Obviously it's gone beyond where I do that… so I'd like to not to do that radio show any more," said Russell. "We made a mistake, we crossed the line."



Mr Sachs, who - according to Russell - has accepted his apology, said he respected the comic's decision to quit. "I hope he moves forward," said the actor, well-known for his role as Manuel in hotel comedy. "I hope he finds a better direction. I really wish him well, if he has done that."



Russell also showed his support for Jonathan Ross, who has been suspended from his TV and radio shows until an inquiry into the incident has been carried out. "What Jonathan did, while silly, was not malicious," he said.



For his part, Jonathan has also shown remorse for his actions. "I am deeply sorry and greatly regret the upset and distress that my juvenile and thoughtless remarks on the Russell Brand show have caused," he said "It was a stupid error of judgement on my part and I offer a full apology."



He said he had not issued a statement before because he had intended to apologise "to all those offended" on his Friday night chat show, which will now no longer air.