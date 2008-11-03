Dressed as Batman baddie The Riddler, Jack Dee arrives to join the fun at Jonathan Ross' house, where children were treated with candy floss and entertained by stilt-walking aliens
Over in New York Heidi, disguised as Kali, the Hindu goddess of death and Seal, with his portayal of Genghis Khan, had outdone themselves at their annual Halloween bash
3 NOVEMBER 2008
Celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic transformed themselves into ghouls and phantoms of every kind for Halloween at the weekend.
While Jonathan Ross turned his North London home into a giant trick-or-treat area complete with entertainers dressed as aliens and a candy floss machine, Heidi Klum and Seal threw their annual bash for October 31 revellers in New York.
The supermodel and her musician husband won full marks for trying to scare the living daylights out of their guests, dressed as the Hindu Goddess of death, Kali, and Genghis Khan respectively.
Heidi, her body covered by a blue bodystocking and protruding six arms carrying swords and shrunken heads, clearly wasn't going to let anyone come between her and the best celebrity costume title.
Bette Midler, hosting another bash across town, ran the German beauty a close second as a crazed butcher complete with a bloody meat cleaver. Among those enjoying the singer's hospitality were Gloria Estefan, looking like Morticia from the Addams family, and former tennis ace John McEnroe and his wife Patty Smyth dressed as a wizard and witch.