Jessie Wallace and her little fairy enjoy a magical day out



There was a hint of magic in the air in the capital on Sunday as famous mums and their little girls arrived for a screening of the new Walt Disney film Tinker Bell.



For Jessie Wallace's daughter Tallulah - cute as a button with her face painted and wearing a pink dress and wings - the outing was a birthday treat. She went along with her Strictly Come Dancing mum to celebrate turning four.



Also getting to dress up was Kiki, the daughter of fellow former EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks' daughter. The three-year-old, who looks strikingly similar to her mum, joined other children including ex-Sugababes singer Mutya Buena's daughter, Tahlia-Maya, at the premiere.



And making sure her six-year-old daughter Ella didn't miss out on excitement was La Senza model Danielle Bux, who was accompanied by her fiancé Gary Lineker.



The straight-to-DVD film - in which Tinker Bell talks for the first time - stars Independence Day actress Mae Whitman as the little sprite and features the voices of Lucy Liu, America Ferrera and Anjelica Huston.