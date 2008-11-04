Jo has made a series of especially glamorous appearances on London's party scene of late
The mother of three, who was once declared the "face of '72", showed she's still as radiant as ever when she attended a glossy magazine do
4 NOVEMBER 2008
Even compared to a room full of women half her age Jo Wood still retains the luminous beauty which first made her name in the Seventies. On an evening out this week, the former model showed off the girlish frame and looks that led one paper to declare her "the face of '72" - and helped capture the heart of a Rolling Stone.
Though her marriage to guitarist Ronnie has hit the buffers, there's been little evidence the 53-year-old is moping out of sight. If anything Jo, a mother of three, looked revitalised as she attended a glossy magazine do on Monday.
In a sequinned, jade-coloured number, her locks in a tousled updo, the bubbly blonde more than held her own against such renowned beauties as Erin O'Connor and Claudia Schiffer, as well as Mick Jagger's 16-year-old daughter Georgia.