Keen golfer Donald will now be able to build what he describes as the "world's greatest golf course" on the fomer shooting estate on Scotland's north-east coast
Photo: © PA
Click on photos to enlarge
While the American property developer enthuses over the area's "great vistas and majestic" dunes, conservationists have voiced concerns over the resort's impact of its rare local wildlife
Photo: © Rex
4 NOVEMBER 2008
When billionaire American property developer Donald Trump first started looking for European locations on which to construct a new golf course he set his sights on Scotland, his mother Mary's native land. Now the tycoon has won approval from the Scottish government for his plans.
While the Apprentice star's original application was rejected by Aberdeenshire council - local people maintained the course would have a negative impact on wildlife in the ecologically important protected area - the £1 billion development was given the green light on Monday. The project will have "significant economic and social benefit", explained the Scottish government's finance secretary.
The delighted developer has promised to build "the world's greatest golf course" on the former shooting estate on the north-east coast of Scotland. He plans to establish two championship courses, a 450-room, five-star hotel plus 500 luxury homes.