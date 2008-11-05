"I feel like this is what we've wanted and hoped for, for the past 21 months," said the ecstatic chat show host, as she joined fellow supporters to hear the new president's first public speech

Angelina Jolie's partner was also among the hundreds of thousands toasting Mr Obama's success in Chicago's Grant Park

In New York Jessica Alba celebrates with Spiderman actor James Franco

