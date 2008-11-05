"I feel like this is what we've wanted and hoped for, for the past 21 months," said the ecstatic chat show host, as she joined fellow supporters to hear the new president's first public speech
Angelina Jolie's partner was also among the hundreds of thousands toasting Mr Obama's success in Chicago's Grant Park
In New York Jessica Alba celebrates with Spiderman actor James Franco
5 NOVEMBER 2008
As millions of Americans celebrated Barack Obama's election as America's new President, they were joined by celebrity supporters including Brad Pitt and Oprah Winfrey.
Angelina Jolie's partner and the jubilant chat show queen were among the hundreds of thousands who turned up to see Mr Obama's first public address in Chicago's Grant Park.
"I feel good. I feel like this is what we've wanted and hoped for, for the past 21 months," said Oprah, who has been a regular guest at rallies for the Democrat Party leader. "This is a moment not just for Barack and his family but it is a moment for America."
Other famous faces toasting the historic win in Chicago included Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. "He's offering a lot of hope and possibilities for the future… I'm really excited about it," says the Vantage Point actor, whose wife Keisha donned a stars and stripes shirt for the festivities.
Meanwhile in New York Sin City actress Jessica Alba was toasting the news with Spiderman actor James Franco.
Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Smith, Madonna and P Diddy were some of the other high profile names who backed the Illinois senator's campaign.