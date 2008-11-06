Richard gets Holly and Sam involved in star-studded fundraiser



For most father-children teams typical family activities might include a trip to the cinema or a day at the park. Not for the Bransons, though. Weeks after Richard Branson and his 26-year-old daughter Holly and son Sam, 23, braved ferocious storms and choppy waters on a transatlantic speed sailing attempt, the trio reunited to host a glittering charity fundraiser.



Holly - who left her medical career earlier this year to take up a position with her father's company - and Sam, who intends to follow his sister's lead in the future, joined high profile guests at the charity auction supper in London. Those attending included Holly's royal pal Princess Beatrice and her mum the Duchess of York.



Partygoers bid for lots, including a holiday at Sir Richard's private island in the British Virgin Islands and a trip to Jamaica hosted by Bob Marley's wife, to raise funds for the billionaire entrepreneur's Virgin Unite organisation. The charity gives aid to a number of causes, from global health issues to the homeless.



Other famous faces at the event included British funnyman David Walliams, Welsh actor Rhys Ifans and US singer Kelly Rowland. Providing the entertainment on the night was Aussie songbird Natalie Imbruglia, who performed a set of her hits.