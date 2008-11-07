Like millions of Barack Obama's supporters, Leo admitted he was still feeling the effects of celebrating this week's momentous events at the Body Of Lies premiere in London
He was joined in Leicester Square by Olivier Martinez and Ridley Scott, the director of the CIA thriller, who arrived with his wife Giannina Facio
Leonardo DiCaprio could have been forgiven for being a little tired at the London premiere of his latest thriller Body Of Lies.
The Hollywood heart-throb followed all-night celebrations of Barack Obama's election victory with a transatlantic flight to the film's Rome premiere, before arriving in the British capital.
He said the historic result had left him with a "current of excitement running through my body". "I couldn't be more proud of my country right now, proud to be an American."
Screaming fans lined the red carpet at Leicester Square, where he was joined by director Ridley Scott and guest Olivier Martinez. Leo's movie, which also features Australian star Russell Crowe, centres on a US agent hunting for a terrorist mastermind.