'Dallas' crew back together for 30th anniversary celebration



Though it disappeared from our screens in 1991 Dallas is certainly not forgotten. There were scenes of excitement as stars of one of the world's most successful and longest-running TV dramas re-united to mark the show's 30th anniversary.



Cast members including Larry Hagman - who played the programme's villain, JR Ewing - and Linda Gray, who portrayed his long suffering wife Sue Ellen, returned to the Ewing family's Southfork Ranch set on the outskirts of Dallas. Over 1,500 fans - some of whom had paid $1,000 for a ticket - and journalists from around the world joined them for a barbeque



"This is shocking, I'm still stunned," said Linda. "How is this happening, 17 years after we have not been on the air? It's phenomenal and I'm thrilled to be part of it."



Patrick Duffy, who played JR's little brother Bobby, added: "We mustn't get too carried away with it, but it's still a nice indication that we were part of television history."



The show, which aired from 1978 to 1991, caught the imagination of viewers around the world with its tales of double-crossing and infidelities in the rich Texan Ewing family. Record audiences tuned into the 'Who shot JR' storyline at the height of the show's popularity in 1980.