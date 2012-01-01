Pippa, recently named the "coolest kid in town", helped toast ten years of Claridge's Bar in London this week
Kate's 23-year-old sibling polished her social credentials by attending a party which featured Rod Stewart and his family on the guest list
12 NOVEMBER 2008
Having recently been named the country's most desirable singleton, Pippa Middleton boosted her social cachet even further this week by mingling with the first families of British rock.
The younger sister of royal sweetheart Kate Middleton helped put the fizz into a cocktail party attended by Rod Stewart, his wife Penny, and daughter Kimberly.
At the do marking the tenth anniversary of Claridge's Bar in London the brunette beauty was her usual chic self in a floaty, royal blue chiffon number. And the evening was the perfect opportunity for the 23-year-old to celebrate topping a society magazine poll of the "200 coolest kids in town".
Pippa - who features on the cover of this week's HELLO! magazine - was also joined by Mick Jagger's jewellery designer daughter Jade, Ronnie Wood's girl Leah and Cilla Black at the bash.