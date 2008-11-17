BBC newsreaders raise smiles and money for kids with Abba turn



Their usual attire and measured expressions replaced by the bellbottoms and platform shoes of the Eighties supergroup, BBC newsreaders presented a whole new side of themselves as they performed a medley of Abba hits as part of this year's Children In Need fundraising drive.



The sequin-clad six - Susannah Reid, Chris Hollins, Fiona Bruce, Ben Brown, Sophie Raworth, and Nicholas Owen - were just one of several highlights of a televised evening of entertainment which defied the credit crunch to raise an incredible £20 million by the time the final act had strutted their stuff at 2am.



Among those encouraging people to give generously was Duffy. The Welsh singing sensation admitted she was excited to be taking part in the fundraiser for the first time after watching it as a child.



Also lending their talents to a good cause were Girls Aloud, who sang their new single Promises. Take That took things further, by donating £250,000 of their own money in addition to putting on a musical turn.



As always, the master of ceremonies was TV institution Terry Wogan. And this year, the Irish broadcaster got in on the action by competing against Tess Daly in a Strictly Come Dancing segment. Terry presented the original Come Dancing series three decades ago, but never performed on it.