Wedding plans official as Kelly's beau reveals engagement online



Ever since Kelly Osbourne was spotted with a ring on her engagement finger in September there have been reports the 23-year-old was planning to wed her model beau, Luke Worrall. Now it looks like the news could be official, after 18-year-old Luke announced the pair's engagement on online social networking site Facebook.



On Sunday the model, who's been dating the TV and radio star since May, changed his profile status to 'engaged to Kelly Osbourne', according to one British newspaper. As a result messages of congratulation have been flooding in for the couple.



In the past Kelly has said she would marry her boyfriend, who won the approval of mum Sharon during a lunch get-together in July. "Would I marry him? Yes, you never know," she said. "I really do love him, we get on so well."



And the pair's happy news seems no surprise to their friends. "They've been considering marriage for a while and are very serious about wanting to spend their lives together," a pal revealed.