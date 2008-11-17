Divorced father of four Noel is experiencing new happiness with 38-year-old Liz Davies, who was his date when he was named the showbiz personality of the year at the Variety Club gala in London
Michael Caine accepts an award for outstanding contribution to the entertainment business
17 NOVEMBER 2008
Escorting his attractive girlfriend to a star-studded gala this weekend, Noel Edmonds had every reason to look pleased. Thanks to C4 teatime show Deal Or No Deal, the 59-year-old is currently experiencing a career revival, which culminated with him taking home one of the evening most's coveted prizes at Sunday's Variety Club Showbiz Awards.
Noel - who was one of TV's highest paid presenters in the Eighties - also has the programme to thank for his blossoming romance with 38-year-old girlfriend Liz Davies, a makeup artist on the programme.
The couple were joined at the glitzy ceremony by a roll call of entertainment greats, among them Cilla Black and Michael Caine.
The Dark Knight actor was the evening's other big winner. He was presented with an award for outstanding contribution to the business by Ben Kingsley. Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh took home a gong for his performance in Anton Chekhov play Ivanov.
James McAvoy, the talented Scottish actor who recently starred in big budget productions such as Atonement, Last King Of Scotland and Wanted, scooped a gong in the film category.