Madonna and Guy Ritchie's divorce to be finalised on Friday



Court lists have revealed that Madonna and her film director husband Guy Ritchie will be divorced by London's High Court on Friday, just over a month after announcing their separation.



The divorce hearing for the couple, who are registered under the names Ciccione M and Ritchie GS, will proceed at 10am, although neither Madonna or Guy are required to attend.



Reports in newspapers suggest the couple have reached an agreement over finances and the custody of their three children, 12-year-old Lourdes - Madonna's daughter from a pervious relationship - Rocco, eight, and three-year-old David, who the couple adopted together.



It's understood the singer will retain most of her fortune and the couple's two sons will split their time between their mum's US home and their father's London base.



