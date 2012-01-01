The end of the road for Paris and Good Charlotte guitarist Benji



She accompanied him as he toured the world, but in the end, despite Paris Hilton's devotion to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, their romance has run its course. Beyond confirming the split, the American socialite's publicist would only say the pair planned to remain friends.



Pals, though, told a US publication that Benji, whose twin brother dates Paris' best friend Nicole Richie, was too different from the heiress. "They wanted different things in life," said one. "He was loyal and sweet, but it was time to take a break."



The break up has surprised Paris' followers, many of whom were expecting an engagement announcement. The musician had spoken of the blonde reality TV star as "wife or serious girlfriend material" and appeared to have been accepted by her parents and family.



Only last month he said: "I wear my feelings on my sleeve. I'm very open about how in love I am – Paris and I are very happy."