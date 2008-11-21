The global downturn seemed a world away as the international jet set arrived in Dubai for the most expensive private party ever, featuring Kylie as the headline act

Photo: © Getty Images

A fireworks display seven times larger than that at the Beijing Olympics lit up the skyline during the £13.5-million extravaganza

Photo: © Getty Images

Shirley Bassey and Rhys Ifans were among 2,000 guests treated to Dom Perignon and a sumptuous feast prepared by 500 chefs

Photo: © Getty Images