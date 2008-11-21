Glamorous Kelly helps get Bond Street in the festive spirit



Kelly Brook brought glamour as well as sparkle to London's Bond Street on Thursday, after she arrived for an assignment to turn on the illuminations above the upmarket retail district in figure-hugging, fishtail-train gown and huge diamond pendant earrings.



Thousands of shoppers turned up to see TV presenter and actress join children from Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in flicking the switch. And the fact that they'd waited on a chilly winter's evening to see her fulfil the task touched the brunette beauty. "This is amazing, it's such an honour to be here, for all you guys to be here in the cold. I am so excited," she told the assembled crowd.



The lighting-up ceremony was the culmination of a busy day for the 28-year-old, who is currently dating England rugby player Danny Cipriano after breaking off her egagement to American Titanic actor Billy Zane. Earlier in the day she unveiled her new perfume, Vivacious, in the capital.