The jet-setting beauty, who owns a 1,000-acre estate in Kent, told the assembled crowd she was honoured that they'd waited in the cold to see her turn on the lights
Kelly was on sparkling form – literally – accessorising her figure-hugging dress with a pair of enormous diamond drop earrings
21 NOVEMBER 2008
Kelly Brook brought glamour as well as sparkle to London's Bond Street on Thursday, after she arrived for an assignment to turn on the illuminations above the upmarket retail district in figure-hugging, fishtail-train gown and huge diamond pendant earrings.
Thousands of shoppers turned up to see TV presenter and actress join children from Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital in flicking the switch. And the fact that they'd waited on a chilly winter's evening to see her fulfil the task touched the brunette beauty. "This is amazing, it's such an honour to be here, for all you guys to be here in the cold. I am so excited," she told the assembled crowd.
The lighting-up ceremony was the culmination of a busy day for the 28-year-old, who is currently dating England rugby player Danny Cipriano after breaking off her egagement to American Titanic actor Billy Zane. Earlier in the day she unveiled her new perfume, Vivacious, in the capital.