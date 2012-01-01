HELLO! magazine is creating a new section which is all about you. Whatever you're celebrating send in your good news, along with some good quality snaps and each week the magazine will publish its favourites Click on photo to enlarge

You could be the star in HELLO! magazine's fab new section



Births, weddings, christenings, birthdays, honeymoons, pets – whatever your big news, HELLO! wants to hear all about it. The magazine is putting you, the reader, in the picture with an exciting new section.



Whatever you're celebrating, send in the details along with some good quality pictures and each week the magazine will publish its favourites.



Photos can be sent via email – minimum size 1200 pixels – to spy@hellomagazine.com or alternatively by post to HELLO! magazine, Wellington House, 69-71 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PQ. Please include details of when and where the snap was taken, who's in it and any other interesting information.



When contributing photos to Hello! and Hellomagazine.com, you must have permission from the copyright holder and guests pictured. Hello! accepts no liability relating to the photographs sent