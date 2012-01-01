Watchdog findings mean Jonathan will return to work in Jan



Jonathan Ross will face no further discipline over the controversial calls he and Russell Brand left on the answering machine of Andrew Sachs says the BBC Trust, an official independent watchdog which oversees the broadcaster and has been investigating the case.



While supporting the decision to suspend Jonathan without pay for 12 weeks, Corporation chairman Sir Michael Lyons added no further action would be taken against the 48-year-old star, who'll return to his £6-million-a-year job in January.



The inquiry's findings and the reinstation of the BBC's highest paid star had to some extent been anticipated after the Trust released a statement on Tuesday calling the TV presenter's suspension an "appropriate sanction".



Following the investigation into the phone call furore – which led to Russell Brand's resignation – the Trust described the incident as a "deplorable intrusion with no editorial justification" that could have been avoided if BBC bosses had followed editorial guidelines.