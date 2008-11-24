Celebrities

Gary, a divorced father of four, has been experiencing new happiness with the 29-year-old model whom he proposed to in September. Their children - including Danielle's daughter Ella - gave the impression of being a close family unit at the Madagascar premiere
The Hamster went along with his wife Amanda Etheridge and daughters Izzy (left) and Willow
Family film night sets the seal on Gary's match of the day

24 NOVEMBER 2008
No date has yet been set for Gary Lineker's wedding to Danielle Bux, but the couple and their kids already looked very much like a close-knit family unit at the Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa film premiere.

Match Of The Day host Gary had taken two of his four sons along to the animated flick screening in London's Leicester Square, while his lingerie model love Danielle had her little girl Ella in tow.

The fun started outside the cinema, where the group posed with Alex the lion, the character whose roar is provided by Ben Stiller. The Hollywood star was joined by fellow comic actor Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith who voice the parts of Marty the zebra and Gloria the hippo.

Among the other celebrities in attendance were Top Gear's Richard Hammond, who was accompanied by his wife Amanda and their daughters, and Cutting It actress Angela Griffin with her eldest Tallulah.


