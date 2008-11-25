When Stella McCartney put up the decorations at her West End store her father Paul provided the entertainment along with Peter Kay, who was in character as a reality TV talent show contestant from his comedy programme Britain's Got The Pop Factor
The designer can always rely on her celebrity friends to give added sparkle to the traditional annual event
Stella McCartney outdid herself with the Christmas lights ceremony at her London store this year – drafting in her father Paul and comic Peter Kay in drag to switch on the decorations.
The Beatles legend and the comedian, who was dressed as character Geraldine McQueen from his comedy Britain's Got The Pop Factor, got a bad case of the giggles when they teamed up for the Mayfair event.
They also had the audience - including Macca's love Nancy Shevell and Kate Moss - in stitches. "They were constantly cracking jokes," said one onlooker.
Kate was on particularly good form as she'd made the party a family affair, bringing her boyfriend Jamie Hince and daughter Lila along.
With her coterie of celebrity friends, Stella can always guarantee plenty of excitement at the annual event. In the past she's signed up Madonna and David Walliams to do the honours.