Family first for Madonna's pal as he jets to Florida for Thanksgiving



Thanksgiving in America is traditionally a time for family get-togethers, a fact not lost on baseball player Alex Rodriguez. While the US media reported the star would be spending the holiday with recently-divorced Madonna, it seems the sportsman, who's been romantically linked to the queen of pop, will instead be with his two little girls.



A-Rod, as he's known to fans, has already flown from New York to Florida ready to join Natasha, four, and seven-month-old Ella - his daughters with estranged wife Cynthia - for Thursday's celebrations.



The 33-year-year-old New York Yankees player – who split from his wife of five years in July – has "always had every intention of spending the holiday with Cynthia, the family, and his two daughters," a source told People magazine.



"Her mother and father and other family members are flying in for the holiday… and they'll all have a huge family get-together," the source added. "Alex will be there for that, and be there the entire long weekend."