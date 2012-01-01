Extreme wealth can be 'stressful' says jungle WAG Carly Zucker



For many people hooking up with a handsome footballer and moving into his palatial Surrey mansion would be a dream come true. But I'm A Celeb constestant Carly Zucker has confided to her jungle inmates that the lifestyle has its drawbacks.



"Money can be a burden, that's why I got stressed last year. I had too much, too soon," admitted the fiancée of millionaire premiership player Joe Cole. "I had a massive house that I couldn't control or clean, it took all day."



The couple got together six years ago when Carly was 18. Wanting to retain her independence, the fresh-faced WAG kept her job as a fitness instructor at their local gym, but soon found Joe's lifestyle more problematic than she'd imagined.



"I could choose what I wanted and so I ended up indecisive. I can have anything, but if you've got a budget to work around it's easier."



Since then the 23-year-old has worked out a practical attitude to their wealth, saving treats for special occasions. "If I want something nice like a piece of jewellery I'll wait and ask for it for my birthday, I don't just go out and buy it," she commented.