Dani happily reunited with husband as she escapes jungle



Before Dani Behr parachuted into the Australian jungle to begin her adventure on this year's I'm A Celebrity…, the London-born blonde admitted saying goodbye to her young family had reduced her to "a wreck". So as she left the camp on Thursday her only thoughts were with her husband and two children.



"I can't wait to see my babies," the model revealed to hosts Ant and Dec as she became the second celebrity to leave the competition following Wednesday's departure of Robert Kilroy-Silk. "It's been very hard emotionally."



And while the 34-year-old's reunion with Coco, three next month, and one-year-old son Zane had to wait, she was clearly delighted to be scooped up into the arms of her proud husband, American entrepreneur and surfer Carl Harwin.



Speaking of her experiences over the last 13 days "We had an immediate bond because we both had young children and we were missing them," said Dani, who also revealed she is rooting for Joe Swash or Simon Webbe to win the show.