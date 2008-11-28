Celebrities

Tom and Nicole's teenage children, Isabella and Conor, were part of the joint family group taking a walk through New York's Central Park on Thursday's Thanksgiving Day
Katie, Victoria and Tom's adopted daughter Isabella take Suri and Romeo for a ride through the Park in a horse-drawn carriage, something of a local tradition
David and Victoria join Cruises for a Thanksgiving family day

Casually dressed and warmly wrapped up, two of the world's most recognisable families, the Cruises and the Beckhams, enjoyed a Thanksgiving Day walk together through Central Park on Thursday.

After seeing Katie Holmes' Broadway debut in All My Sons on Wednesday David, Victoria and the kids - who are staying with the Cruises in their Manhattan apartment - headed out with their hosts for a stroll and horse-drawn carriage ride through the New York landmark.

Very much party of the joint family outing were 16-year-old Isabella and Conor, 13, Tom Cruise's children with former wife Nicole Kidman.

And although they're still perhaps a bit young to be palling up with Tom's teenagers, David and Victoria's sons, Brooklyn, nine, Romeo, six and three-year-old Cruz - all wearing woolly beanie hats like their dad – were there too, as was Tom and Katie's natural daughter, two-year-old Suri.


