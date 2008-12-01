A cheeky gust of wind led to Geri's romantic ruffle gown being a little more revealing than she'd anticipated as she attended the London ceremony
Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson made quite an entrance
1 DECEMBER 2008
She's established herself as a successful children's author with her Ugenia Lavender series, and this week Geri Halliwell was one of the guests of honour at the BAFTA kids' awards in London.
The former Spice Girl joined British stars, including Bond girl Gemma Arterton and Strictly contestant Rachel Stevens, at a rather blustery night on the red carpet. The 36-year-old mum of one kept her composure despite suffering a slight wardrobe malfunction when a cheeky gust of wind lifted up one of the ruffles on her scarlet chiffon dress, exposing the transparent underskirt at the back.
Also at the annual awards - which celebrate the best in children's entertainment, from TV and films to video games - was Britain's Got Talent winner George Sampson. The energetic 15-year-old, whose debut single Get On The Dance Floor was released last week, couldn't resist showing off some of the moves which won him the TV talent show.