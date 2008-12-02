The affectionate dad-of-three gets a kiss from his youngest before the family settled down to watch the LA Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Brooklyn was clearly amused by his little brother's tough-guy act, while Cruz seemed more interested in the action on court
Photo: © Getty Images
2 DECEMBER 2008
While mum Victoria was in London to launch her dress collection, doting dad David Beckham enjoyed some 'boys time' with his sons. The LA Galaxy player treated his sons to a little basketball action.
Brooklyn, nine, six-year-old Romeo, and Cruz, three, were full of beans and clearly excited as they took their seats alongside Becks to see the LA Lakers take on the Toronto Raptors. And as soon as David went off to grab some refreshments the trio were soon indulging in some lively play-fighting, with little Cruz at one point landing a playful punch on big brother Brooklyn.
It was all in good fun, though. And there were hugs and kisses all round as David, who joins AC Milan at the end of this week, returned and allowed the youngest two to clamber onto his lap to watch the game.