Donald Trump's ex-wife has parted from her Italian husband Rossano Rubicondi after just four months of marriage. The couple dated for five-and-a-half-years before tying the knot in April, with Ivana insisting on a pre-nup with the 36-year-old on the advice of her property tycoon ex

'Que sera sera' says Ivana as she announces end of her marriage



Ivana Trump has split from her fourth husband, Italian entrepreneur Rossano Rubicondi. The socialite-turned-businesswoman says she filed a legal separation from her 39-year-old husband after just four months of marriage, but kept the news secret to avoid spoiling his chances on the Italian version of I'm A Celebrity….



Ivana, 59, was stepping out with Rossano for five-and-a-half years before they tied the knot in April with a lavish £1 million ceremony at her former husband Donald Trump's private estate in Palm Beach, Florida.



During filming of I'm A Celebrity..., which called for Rossano to live on a Honduran island for ten weeks, reports surfaced of him striking up a friendship with fellow contestant, Argentine model Belen Rodriguez.



According to Ivana the heart of their problems was geographical. "Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan… But I am a New Yorker and my family, friends and businesses are here," she explained, adding: "As the beautiful song says, 'Que sera sera!'."