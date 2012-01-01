Celebrities

Donald Trump's ex-wife has parted from her Italian husband Rossano Rubicondi after just four months of marriage. The couple dated for five-and-a-half-years before tying the knot in April, with Ivana insisting on a pre-nup with the 36-year-old on the advice of her property tycoon ex
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge

'Que sera sera' says Ivana as she announces end of her marriage

2 DECEMBER 2008
Ivana Trump has split from her fourth husband, Italian entrepreneur Rossano Rubicondi. The socialite-turned-businesswoman says she filed a legal separation from her 39-year-old husband after just four months of marriage, but kept the news secret to avoid spoiling his chances on the Italian version of I'm A Celebrity….

Ivana, 59, was stepping out with Rossano for five-and-a-half years before they tied the knot in April with a lavish £1 million ceremony at her former husband Donald Trump's private estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

During filming of I'm A Celebrity..., which called for Rossano to live on a Honduran island for ten weeks, reports surfaced of him striking up a friendship with fellow contestant, Argentine model Belen Rodriguez.

According to Ivana the heart of their problems was geographical. "Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan… But I am a New Yorker and my family, friends and businesses are here," she explained, adding: "As the beautiful song says, 'Que sera sera!'."


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

blog


vote


Quiz

Peaches Geldof
See how much you know about Bob Geldof's socialite daughter

Profile

Heather Mills
The inside story on the former model and anti-landmine campaigner who captured the heart of a Beatle and became a high profile exponent of vegan eating

Latest News

 