Donald Trump's ex-wife has parted from her Italian husband Rossano Rubicondi after just four months of marriage. The couple dated for five-and-a-half-years before tying the knot in April, with Ivana insisting on a pre-nup with the 36-year-old on the advice of her property tycoon ex
2 DECEMBER 2008
Ivana Trump has split from her fourth husband, Italian entrepreneur Rossano Rubicondi. The socialite-turned-businesswoman says she filed a legal separation from her 39-year-old husband after just four months of marriage, but kept the news secret to avoid spoiling his chances on the Italian version of I'm A Celebrity….
Ivana, 59, was stepping out with Rossano for five-and-a-half years before they tied the knot in April with a lavish £1 million ceremony at her former husband Donald Trump's private estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
During filming of I'm A Celebrity..., which called for Rossano to live on a Honduran island for ten weeks, reports surfaced of him striking up a friendship with fellow contestant, Argentine model Belen Rodriguez.
According to Ivana the heart of their problems was geographical. "Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan… But I am a New Yorker and my family, friends and businesses are here," she explained, adding: "As the beautiful song says, 'Que sera sera!'."