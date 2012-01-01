The veteran entertainer shows off his medal surrounded by his daughters and wife Jodie (with the couple's four-year-old son Adam in her arms). After the Buckingham Palace ceremony he joked: "The Queen begged me to sing but you know, there were other people waiting" Photo: © PA Click on photo to enlarge

Des celebrates CBE honour with nearest and dearest



The invitation from Buckingham Palace usually stipulates three guests for an investiture ceremony. But Des O'Connor, who was accmpanied by fourth wife Jodie Brooke Wilson, had gathered his clan of children, who range in age from 54 to four, for his big day collecting a CBE.



Three of Des' four daughters from previous marriages – Samantha, Karen and Kristina - joined the couple in the Palace courtyard as they posed for photos, along with their little brother Adam, Des' son with Jodie.



The singer and former Countdown presenter said the Queen told him: "Thank you for many hours of enjoyable entertainment." The showbiz veteran added: "And I'm told she watches Countdown."



Irrepressible Des then joked: "She begged me to sing, but you know there were other people waiting - she can buy my new album. It's called Inspired."