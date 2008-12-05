Danii Minogue spent her night away from the rivalries and tensions of X Factor watching the English National Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty

Photo: © Getty Images

Also unwinding with an evening of culture before the birth of her baby in the New Year was Mel C

Comic performer Paul O'Grady caught up with models Jade Parfitt and Erin O'Connor at the show

