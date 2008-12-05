Danii Minogue spent her night away from the rivalries and tensions of X Factor watching the English National Ballet's production of Sleeping Beauty
Also unwinding with an evening of culture before the birth of her baby in the New Year was Mel C
Comic performer Paul O'Grady caught up with models Jade Parfitt and Erin O'Connor at the show
With their intricately embroidered tutus and poised presentation there was no doubt these dancers would get full marks from Danii Minogue.
The X Factor judge left the tensions of the TV talent contest behind her for one night at least, joining a celebrity-studded audience to watch the stars of the English National Ballet performing Sleeping Beauty.
None of the acts she worked so hard to mentor are through to this weekend's semi-final, but the petite Aussie wasn't letting the disappointment show as she rubbed shoulders with fellow culture vultures Mel C, Paul O'Grady and Vanessa Feltz.
The former Spice Girl was enjoying one of her final outings before the arrival of the baby she's expecting with partner Thomas Starr in the New Year. With a beaming smile on her face, the singer proudly showed off a sizeable bump in a midnight blue satin smock.
In becoming a mum Mel can rely on plenty of support and advice from her band mates, whom she's admitted she'll be phoning. "They're all mums and they're all really good mums," she said.
The sex of the new Spice baby remains under wraps for now. "I don't know and I don't want to know. In the end I do, obviously," joked the singer.