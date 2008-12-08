British night of laughter proves big draw for US star Eva Mendes



While the British Comedy Awards usually attracts famous faces from across the nation, this year's attendees were joined by big names from the States. American beauties Eva Mendes and Dita Von Teese, plus US star Alec Baldwin, mingled with homegrown talent for the annual night of fun and laughter on Saturday.



Hosted by Angus Deayton, the evening's honours included nods to Ricky Gervais, named best TV comic actor, and this year's hit sit-com, Gavin And Stacey, which walked away with the best TV comedy title.



While Ricky was unable to attend in person, he sent a humorous pre-recorded message from his bed - which he's sharing with George Michael. "I can't be bothered to be there in person," he quipped. "This is beneath me to be honest: I've won real awards, Golden Globes and Emmys."



Also unable to make it on the night was Russell Brand, winner of best stand-up performer. The flamboyant Brit, who was joined by his Bedtime Stories co-star Adam Sandler in his filmed message of thanks, dedicated his gong to Jonathan Ross – who pulled out of hosting the night following the furore over controversial calls he and Russell made to Andrew Sachs.



Other winners included Harry Hill's TV Burp, which won best comedy entertainment programme, and Jasper Carrott, who received a lifetime achievement award.



Sunday Night Project star Alan Carr - whose acceptance speech remarks about Karen Matthews sparked controversy - was named best comedy entertainment personality.