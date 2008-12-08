After enduring weeks in the jungle with creepy crawlies and fiercely competitive rivals, Joe Swash was declared the winner of I'm A Celeb. The actor, who was greeted by his mum, said being on the show had been a "lovely experience" and it had matured him
During his time in the Australian rainforest the former EastEnders star won the respect and affection of runner-up Martina Navratilova and George Takei, who came third
Meanwhile, on X-Factor, Diana Vickers went out in an emotional semi-final
Joe Swash is one of the few people on the planet who can claim to have beaten Martina Navratilova. The former EastEnders actor was crowned king of the jungle in I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, winning a public vote ahead of the Wimbledon ace.
Despite being in the unfamiliar situation of losing, the tennis champ declared she felt "just fabulous - happy for Joe". Martina's gracious attitude earned her a hug from the TV favourite, who declared: "You're my queen, darling."
To presenters Ant and Dec the actor, who has a 17-month-old son, said: "It was just a lovely experience and I'm definitely coming out a maturer man than I was".
George Takei, best known as Star Trek's Mr Sulu, boldly went into third place and is now reportedly trying to help Joe kick-start his Hollywood career.
LA-based George has promised the Briton, who played Walford wideboy Mickey Miller, an introduction to his agent.
As the curtain went down on three weeks of bushtucker trials, another reality TV show was also reaching its finale. Diana Vickers went out in the X Factor semi-finals, even though she'd been a favourite to win the talent contest. Her exit prompted tears from herself and fellow contestant Eoghan Quigg. As they hugged he told her: "I love you".
There was some consolation for 17-year-old Diana: Take That star Gary Barlow has said he'll offer the pop hopeful a recording contract if the show's creator Simon Cowell doesn't snap her up.