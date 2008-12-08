After enduring weeks in the jungle with creepy crawlies and fiercely competitive rivals, Joe Swash was declared the winner of I'm A Celeb. The actor, who was greeted by his mum, said being on the show had been a "lovely experience" and it had matured him

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

During his time in the Australian rainforest the former EastEnders star won the respect and affection of runner-up Martina Navratilova and George Takei, who came third

Photo: © Rex

Meanwhile, on X-Factor, Diana Vickers went out in an emotional semi-final

Photo: © Rex